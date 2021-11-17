CT twins set world record for pickleball rally, raise money for ‘Save the Children’

Conn. (WTNH) — Identical twins Angelo and Ettore Rossetti own two Guinness World Records for tennis. Their latest record was announced Wednesday on Guinness World Records Day for the longest pickleball rally. And they did it all for a good cause.

A total of 16,046 consecutive shots over six hours and 11 minutes.

“A byproduct of doing something good for others, you end up doing something for yourself, which is setting a World Record,” Angelo Rossetti said.

While the official announcement came Wednesday, they actually accomplished this record back on Oct. 10 at the Tennis and Fitness Center of Rocky Hill.

The Rossetti’s event benefitted “Save the Children,” among other causes, while raising awareness that pickleball is a sport for all ages.

By chance, Oct. 10 was World Mental Health Day. “My specialty is being a mental skills coach,” Angelo told News 8. “So this is right up my alley to really inspire others to have them shoot for their dreams and goals. And really, anything is possible, and we’re living proof.”

“I needed some extrinsic motivation to do it,” Ettore added. ”Something greater than myself. And it just so happens that the child mortality figure is 15,000 kids every single day on average die of preventable and treatable causes. That is the exact number that Guinness World Record set for this rally.”

For Ettore, this is in his wheelhouse, as well. He serves as a senior advisor at Save The Children. The brothers are now three for three in their last three attempts at setting Guinness World Records. They have now raised more than $100,000 for Save the Children and received the Humanitarian Stream Team award.

They are raising money towards their symbolic goal of $15,000 via their event website, www.rallyforcharity.org.

