Day One of the US Open; Justin Rose leads the way to Travelers

A week from now the world’s best golfers will already be through the first round of the Travelers Championship.

This week, they are in Pebble Beach, California playing for a major title.

The US Open; what a first day!

Your leader is Justin Rose. He went off late and finished within the hour. He birded the last three holes to finish 6 under 65.

Four other golfers are one stroke off the lead, including Rickie Folwer who is looking for his first major title.

Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Shaufelle and Aaron Wise all rolled 66.

Former UConn Husky Eric Deitrich qualified for the Open; He shot an 11 over.

