1  of  2
Breaking News
Officials release names of those involved in B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

DEEP announces opening days of hunting seasons

Sports

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:
Bird Hunting generic shutterstock_226105

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced the opening days of turkey and small game hunting seasons.

Opening days are as followed:

  • Turkey — Saturday, Oct. 5 through Oct. 31.
  • Small game — Saturday, Oct. 12.
  • Deer — Wednesday, Nov. 20.
  • Migratory birds — See the hunting guide for specifics

Officials note that peak hunting occurs during early mornings and late afternoons from mid-October through mid-December.

The 2019 hunting licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased directly online or at one of the many participating town halls, outdoor equipment retailers, and DEEP offices.

Hunters are reminded to take precautions against mosquitoes.

Related: EEE virus found in more than 24 Connecticut towns

They should also follow these guidelines to manage risk associated with “hazard trees”:

  • Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid dense patches of dead or distressed trees.
  • Be particularly watchful when it is windy or when branches are covered with snow.
  • Look up while on trails.
  • Avoid parking, picnicking, camping, hiking, and hunting in areas where dead trees or dead limbs could fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss