DEEP announces opening days of hunting seasons

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced the opening days of turkey and small game hunting seasons.

Opening days are as followed:

Turkey — Saturday, Oct. 5 through Oct. 31.

Small game — Saturday, Oct. 12.

Deer — Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Migratory birds — See the hunting guide for specifics

Officials note that peak hunting occurs during early mornings and late afternoons from mid-October through mid-December.

The 2019 hunting licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased directly online or at one of the many participating town halls, outdoor equipment retailers, and DEEP offices.

Hunters are reminded to take precautions against mosquitoes.

They should also follow these guidelines to manage risk associated with “hazard trees”: