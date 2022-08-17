STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bryan Narducci is an inspiration, a bit of a walking miracle, he’s also a gifted racecar driver.

“I practically died three times and now I’m here driving a racecar at 120 miles per hour. It’s just amazing,” Narducci said.

It’s amazing, considering how Narducci’s story started. He was born 11 weeks early and his heart stopped three times as a baby. Each time, CPR brought him back to life.

He has a different perspective than his parents, Missy and Ron.

“I think it’s kind of cool, to be honest. I mean, obviously, I wasn’t old enough to remember it. I feel bad for my parents,” Bryan said.

“It was excruciating for both of us. It was just terrible,” Ron said.

It didn’t end there. Bryan’s knees and legs weren’t working right either.

“The doctor said that he probably would never walk,” Missy said.

Bryan didn’t walk until he was four. Cerebral Palsy slowed him down, but it didn’t crush his spirit to race.

“He kept asking, ‘I wanna race, I wanna race.’ I said, ‘Bryan you can’t even walk, you can’t read yet. You have to be able to walk before you can race,’” his mom said.

“I kind of understood it when I was younger and then I had the braces so that kind of made me understand it a little bit more and then as I grew up, I kind of learned more about what it was. Luckily, how I have more of a mild case of it because I’ve seen pictures and I’ve actually seen other people and talked to other people that have it a lot worse off where they can’t even walk,” Bryan said.

A 12-hour surgery at the age of 8 helped Bryan get into a car by 9. That was once he proved to his parents he could get in and out of the car safely.

Now, 12 years later, not many are better behind the wheel. The 21-year-old has won at all levels, was even a national champion in 2018, and his best racing is still in front of him.

“I’m just aggressive. When I go out there, I want to win,” Bryan said.

“He’s got a good knack for things that are going on around him,” Ron said.

“What they call a natural, he’s a natural,” Missy said.

After all, it is in his blood. On both sides of the family, from his grandfathers, right on down. Despite the obstacles, there seems to be no doubt that one day, Bryan would end up in the winner’s circle.