Devastation in Foxborough: Tennessee Titans upset New England Patriots in NFL playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WTNH) — The New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans 20 to 13 in the NFL playoffs Saturday night.

The upset marks the earliest the Patriots have been eliminated from the playoffs in a decade.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s final pass was a final minute pick-six (an interception returned by the defense for a touchdown) to former Patriot Logan Ryan.

The loss comes amid intense speculation about whether this may be Brady’s last season with the team, and perhaps even his last as an NFL pro.

The team has not renewed his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

After the game Saturday, Brady said he loves the Patriots and threw cold water on the notion that his career may be coming to an end: “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely. I love playing football.”