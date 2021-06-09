Dunkin’ Donuts Park named Best Double-A ballpark in America — Thrice

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats announced Wednesday that Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford was named the Best Double-A Ballpark in America by Ballpark Digest.

This is the third time the ballpark has received this honor since opening in 2017. Dunkin’ Donuts Park is considered the first minor league ballpark to score this high ranking three times.

In 2018, Dunkin’ Donuts Park became the first ballpark to repeat in back-to-back seasons.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as the best Double-A ballpark in America for a third time, particularly in light of the difficult year we’ve all been through and the number of new ballparks that have opened recently,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “Our fans continue to impress us with their commitment, vitality and enthusiasm.”

The next home game for the Yard Goats is set for Tuesday, June 22, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

