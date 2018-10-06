Sports

Dunkin' to celebrate historic Red Sox season

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 08:45 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 08:49 PM EDT

WPRI/WTNH - Following a record-setting season for the Boston Red Sox, Dunkin' announced Wednesday they will be lowering the price of one coffee for DD Perks members.

On Oct. 8, DD Perks members will receive one $1.08 medium hot or iced coffee when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card in honor of the Red Sox team-record of 108 wins.

"At Dunkin', we're proud to be such a big part of Boston and help keep everyone in the city running, from residents to Red Sox," Dana Reid, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin' Brands, said.

The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

