East Lyme girls lacrosse tops Masuk 9-4

(WTNH) - East Lyme Girls Lacrosse took on Masuk on Monday.

After a defensive struggle early, East Lyme pulled away in the second half.

The Vikings would go on to win it, 9-4.

Watch full highlights in the video above.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.