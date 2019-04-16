Empire State Building lights up green for Tiger Woods' Masters tourney victory

NEW YORK (WTNH) - The Empire State Building lit up green Monday night following Tiger woods' Masters Tournament victory on Sunday.

The color green is a nod to the traditional jacket Woods donned after winning.

As Tiger Woods won his 5th Masters title on Sunday, Connecticut native was right next to him for the comeback!

His caddie, Joe LaCava, was born in Danbury, raised in Newtown, and lives in Southbury.

He played on Newtown High's golf team, then studied finance at Western Connecticut State University.

