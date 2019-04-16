Empire State Building lights up green for Tiger Woods' Masters tourney victory
NEW YORK (WTNH) - The Empire State Building lit up green Monday night following Tiger woods' Masters Tournament victory on Sunday.
The color green is a nod to the traditional jacket Woods donned after winning.
Related: Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters Tournament
As Tiger Woods won his 5th Masters title on Sunday, Connecticut native was right next to him for the comeback!
His caddie, Joe LaCava, was born in Danbury, raised in Newtown, and lives in Southbury.
He played on Newtown High's golf team, then studied finance at Western Connecticut State University.
Related: Connecticut caddie a part of Tiger's comeback win at Masters
More Stories
-
- Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-oz cookies recalled
- 'Today' show co-anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl
- Labor Secretary being briefed on eastern Connecticut program
- Tuesday marks 12 years since mass shooting at Virginia Tech
- Attorney: Coast Guard officer isn't facing terrorism charges
- 2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns
- 19-year-old Hamden woman meets 22-year-old stranger who donated his liver to her
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
College student charged with stabbing 2 undergoes evaluation
A drama student at a Connecticut university charged with stabbing two other...Read More »
-
Labor Secretary being briefed on eastern Connecticut program
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is making stops in Connecticut to...Read More »
-
19-year-old Hamden woman meets 22-year-old stranger who donated his liver to her
An emotional reunion more than three months in the making took place live on...Read More »
-
Ryan's Recap: American Idol Top 10 Revealed
Ryan's Recap: The judges had to save three contestants to make the Top 10!...Read More »
-
West Hartford police investigate threat made to Conard High School
West Hartford police responded to Conard High School Tuesday morning after a...Read More »
Video Center
-
Connecticut Families Extra: Screen time and its link to depression in teens
It's a familiar scene: Teenagers with their noses buried in their cellphones in restaurants, in the car, with their friends. An author and researcher in California says the scenes aren't as innocuous as they appear.Read More »
-
19-year-old Hamden woman meets 22-year-old stranger who donated his liver to her
An emotional reunion more than three months in the making took place live on "Good Morning America" when a 19-year-old girl met the complete stranger who gave her his liver.Read More »
-
2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Monday released 10 years of his tax returns, with the most recent filing showing that he and his wife earned more than $360,000 in income.Read More »