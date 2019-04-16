Sports

Empire State Building lights up green for Tiger Woods' Masters tourney victory

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 06:21 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 06:21 AM EDT

NEW YORK (WTNH) - The Empire State Building lit up green Monday night following Tiger woods' Masters Tournament victory on Sunday. 

The color green is a nod to the traditional jacket Woods donned after winning.

Related: Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters Tournament

As Tiger Woods won his 5th Masters title on Sunday, Connecticut native was right next to him for the comeback!

His caddie, Joe LaCava, was born in Danbury, raised in Newtown, and lives in Southbury.

He played on Newtown High's golf team, then studied finance at Western Connecticut State University.

Related: Connecticut caddie a part of Tiger's comeback win at Masters

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center