This undated photo provided by ESPN images shows ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games. (Rich Arden/ESPN Images via AP)

(WTNH) — Bristol-based ESPN is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming reporter who died suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Edward Aschoff was only 34-years-old. He reported on college football on ESPN over the past three seasons.

His colleagues at ESPN are taking to Twitter, remembering him as a great reporter and an even better person.

Aschoff is survived by his Fiancée, Katy. They were to be married in April.