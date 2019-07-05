Ex-Patriot, ESPN analyst Bruschi recovering after 2nd stroke

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.

His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.

Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was “recovering well.”

Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired. But he sat out less than a year before returning for the seventh game of the 2005 season.

He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season. Since then, he’s worked at ESPN and entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued a statement regarding Tedy Bruschi:

“Since his full recovery from a stroke in 2005, Tedy Bruschi has provided inspiration to so many and positively impacted the lives of others by sharing his story and advocating for early detection of stroke symptoms. While shocked to hear of his recent stroke, known as a TIA, we are relieved to learn that he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our love, thoughts and prayers to Tedy and the Bruschi family while we wish him godspeed in a complete recovery.”

