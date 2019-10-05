Family of UConn football star Jasper Howard to release children’s book in his memory

(WTNH) — This October marks 10 years since UConn football star Jasper Howard lost his life in an on campus stabbing.

Jazz was a special talent, a play-making cornerback and kick returner with a charismatic flash. Howard was making plays up until his last game against Louisville the afternoon before his death.

When Howard died, his girlfriend Daneisha Freeman was pregnant at the time with Jasper’s daughter, Ja’Miya.

Howard never got to see his little girl with his own eyes; It was hard on everyone.

After years of questions about her dad, Miya’s mom decided to put the stories into a children’s book called “Miya’s Guardian Angel”. It’s been a great way for Miya to get to know who her dad was.

Freeman said the book brought lots of laughs and plenty of tears.

The official release date of the book is October 18, 10 years to the day of Jasper’s death.

The book is available now for pre-order at www.miyasguardianangel.com.

==

