Federal judge to decide whether transgender student-athletes should play in girls sports

(WTNH) — Should transgender students be able to compete in girls sports? It’s a heated debate, and now it is up to a federal judge to decide after a Friday hearing.

Some female athletes, their attorneys, and lawyers for the Alliance Defending Freedom say no. They feel so strongly it hurts female athletes. They filed a lawsuit last February against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the school districts.

They believe boys and girls sports are separate because of biology and not gender identity, and ultimately, it is hurting girls sports.

“I am a former high school track and field athlete in CT and currently a Division 1 track and field athlete in college,” Selena Soule, Glastonbury High School says. “During all four years of high school, I was forced to compete against biological males and lost.”

“Athletes come in all shapes and sizes and it’s an unfair generalization to say that simply because a girl is trans automatically means that she has a competitive advantage over other people,” Dan Barrett, Legal Director of ACLU of CT.

The ACLU argues since individual sex is not defined in Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on sex, anyone should be able to take part in athletics by how they identify.

The executive director for the CIAC Glenn Lungarini echoed this in a statement: “The CIAC has always maintained that its inclusive sports participation policy for transgender athletes complies with federal and state law…”

The judge is expected to make a decision in the next two to three weeks.