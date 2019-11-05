Video: Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pop Warner officials are looking into what caused a huge fight between parents at the Hartford vs. Ansonia game over the weekend.

Onlookers said it started in the stands. They said parents from both sides started yelling, screaming, and throwing things.

Then, when the president of the Ansonia team went to find the president of the Hartford team, he said they had words.

“I was a little aggressive when I approached him and he took offense to that, and when he took offense to that he challenged me to a fight,” said Keith Maynard, President Ansonia Pop Warner.

During their spat, parents rushed on to the field and eventually, players came to break it up.

However, the finger-pointing and name-calling continued amongst parents in the stands.

Some adults even dragged children into it.

“He [a parent] put his hand in my face and said, ‘You’re lucky you are a little girl because I don’t hit little girls,'” Hartford resident Nyasia Milner said.

“It was such a hostile environment,” said Percy Gladding, Ansonia Pop Warner Coach. “I felt really bad for those kids because we are there for the kids, we are not there for bragging rights, but for the kids. It’s a football game.”

Police were eventually called to come and clear parents from the stadium.

“At that point, I just said this is completely unsafe and I had the police take me to the field and escort my son out of there, and we just got out of there as fast as we possibly could,” said Ansonia parent, Tim Lester.

The fights only consisted of harsh words, Phil Bryant, President Hartford Pop Warner, said he’s sad it impacted the players.

“During the whole game there was no active violence,” Bryant said. “No one laid hands on each other there were no fights. This story is all about arguments in the stands and it’s sad that these kids’ story is being put on the news for arguments amongst the parents.”

The President of the Southern Connecticut Pop Warner league said he’s investigating the incident, but he said overall he’s proud of the athletes.

He said sportsmanship is up and unsportsmanlike penalties are way down.