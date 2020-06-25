First round of Travelers Championship tees off today with COVID-19 restrictions

(WTNH) — The Travelers Championship tees off the first round this morning, featuring the top five players in the Official World Golf Rankings, nine of the top ten in those same rankings, and ten past champions of the event.

The tournament begins on the heels of recent news about some golfers pulling out of the Travelers Championship because of coronavirus concerns. That list include some big names in the scene such as Brooks Koepka and Graham McDowell after their caddies tested positive.

Joining Koepka and McDowell is 5th ranked Webb Simpson, as well as Koekpa’s brother Chase. Golfer Cameron Champ withdrew Tuesday after he tested positive. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke Wednesday about what the tour will do going forward.

“It’s like the game itself, you have to always go back, work with your instructor, and in our case look at the manual and if we can properly social distance if everybody when they’re inside, is wearing a mask and doing all of the things that we’ve outlined from the outset. We continue to stay true to what we’ve said, we feel like we’re gonna be in a position to sustain our return.”

The first round of the tournament starts at 6:45 a.m. this morning..

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site.