Football season begins, East Lyme ready for the ‘Game of the Week’

Football season is in full swing and this Friday morning we are previewing our Game of the Week.

East Lyme is taking on Norwalk and News 8’s Ryan Kristafer went to East Lyme for a preview of Friday night’s game.

East Lyme High School’s marching band, cheerleaders, and the football team were present at the early morning rally. Even the mom’s were there too!

Seniors on the football team are looking forward to the game and believe that they will win.

But what can fans expect from the team this year?

Coach Bagos says there is a lot of new members on the team, but also a lot of returning skill players. He believes the team will be very explosive and score a lot of points this year.

Friday night’s game is the first of the season and East Lyme has home field advantage against Norwalk. We’ll have a live pre-game coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. on News 8.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

Also don’t forget, we will have all of the highlights on our News 8 app and you can also find out how the teams did by watching News 8 at 11.