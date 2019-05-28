Former Bobcat Clifton sparks Bruins’ 4-2 comeback win in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins are just three wins away from winning another Stanley Cup.
A former Quinnipiac star is playing a major role in Boston’s winning ways.
Down 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues, Connor Clifton scored the team’s first goal of the night and his second of the playoffs.
He’s the first former Bobcat to score in a Stanley Cup Final.
The rookie has provided a real spark for the Bruins, who went on to win the game 4-2.
