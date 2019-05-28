Former Bobcat Clifton sparks Bruins’ 4-2 comeback win in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins’ Connor Clifton, center, celebrates his goal with Matt Grzelcyk, left, and Noel Acciari, right, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Bruins are just three wins away from winning another Stanley Cup.

A former Quinnipiac star is playing a major role in Boston’s winning ways.

Down 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues, Connor Clifton scored the team’s first goal of the night and his second of the playoffs.

He’s the first former Bobcat to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

Related Content: Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

The rookie has provided a real spark for the Bruins, who went on to win the game 4-2.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.