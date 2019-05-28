Former Bobcat Clifton sparks Bruins’ 4-2 comeback win in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins’ Connor Clifton, center, celebrates his goal with Matt Grzelcyk, left, and Noel Acciari, right, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Bruins are just three wins away from winning another Stanley Cup.

A former Quinnipiac star is playing a major role in Boston’s winning ways.

Down 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues, Connor Clifton scored the team’s first goal of the night and his second of the playoffs.

He’s the first former Bobcat to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

The rookie has provided a real spark for the Bruins, who went on to win the game 4-2.

