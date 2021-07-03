Former Central Connecticut State University students make their passion for sports into media company

Conn. (WTNH) — You might call starting a sports media business with your college buddy, a breakdown.

Years ago, Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale were just a pair of Yankees fans at Pomperaug High School in Southbury and then at Central Connecticut State University. Now, you know them as the faces of Jomboy Media, a New York City-based media company on the rise.

With sports fans and young media analysts partnering with pro athletes to develop media content and it all came from a couple of friends on the campus in New Britain.

Jake Storiale said, “What Jomboy Media has become, you know, it started as two buddies kind of having fun and talking about Yankees, and now it’s turned into a fun company!” He continues, “We want to be an escape for people, and we’ve had so many people reach out and say the nicest stuff. It’s really unreal how much a part of their lives we’ve become.”

Jomboy Media is now home to over a dozen podcasts and video series. They have a monthly audience in the millions across all their content.

