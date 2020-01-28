Former, current UConn Huskies, coaches remember Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — As police in Los Angeles investigate the helicopter crash Sunday that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, fans and players who knew Bryant mourn his loss across the world, including former WNBA players right here in Connecticut.
While Bryant played his entire career in L.A., he has a strong connection to the Nutmeg state. He and his daughter, Gianna, were big fans of the UConn women’s basketball team, and attended games as recently as last year.
Gianna, like her father, played the game. She dreamed of playing for UConn in college.
Monday, as the UConn women prepared to play against the USA Olympic team at the XL Center, former and current UConn Huskies remember Kobe.
Donyell Marshall – former UConn great, now CCSU basketball coach – and Scott Burrell – former UConn great, now SCSU basketball coach – spoke to News 8 Monday about the impact Bryant had on the game.
The UConn Women’s basketball team tweeted Sunday, “Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program…Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed.”
Rebecca Lobo, former UConn Husky and WNBA player, said of Bryant’s passing, “No NBA player supported the WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe.”
