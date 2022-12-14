NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What a ride it’s been for Old Saybrook’s Luke Schoonmaker, a tight end for the University of Michigan. The former Hamden Hall star is preparing to play on college football’s biggest stage.

The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines take on the third-ranked TCU on New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national title game on the line.

Schoonmaker has put together a great college career at Miching. He’s worked hard to become a complete tight end and a reliable passing game option for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

He said the college experience is more than he ever dreamt of.

“I mean, it was a dream of mine to play somewhere big and to be able to get the opportunity to play at Michigan, and how to have one of the greatest fan bases, honestly, in the country has been it’s been so fun,” Schoonmaker said. “It’s been such a great journey. I’ve met so many great coaches, but with so many friends and guys that I can call my brothers now, and those relationships that are going to last so long. It’s been such a great ride.”

Schoonmaker is projected to be an NFL draft pick when he’s done at Michigan.

TCU takes on Michigan at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on ESPN.