Former high school hockey player from CT battling cancer for the 3rd time

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former high school hockey player in our state continues to battle off the ice. Fairfield’s Charlie Capalbo is back in a Boston hospital battling cancer for the third time.

Capalbo was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2017, and then in 2019, he received a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother to help fight leukemia.

Now, he’s battling leukemia again. Capalbo did get some good news last week when a spinal fluid sample came back clean of cancer cells.

The support from family, friends and local hockey teams has been overwhelming to Capalbo and his family.