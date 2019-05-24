Former Hillhouse star Bria Holmes has number retired

(WTNH) - She's arguably one of the greatest high school girls basketball players to ever play in our state, and on Thursday, it was a big honor for former Hillhouse star Bria Holmes.

Her number 23 is retired in her old gymnasium.

Members of this year's state championship team did the honors.

