Former Huskies on Sky visit CT Sun, Sun wins 100-94

(WTNH)–The CT Sun had a league high 13 wins in the first half of the season.

It was back to work for them Tuesday night. The 2nd half of the season starts with a tough stretch of basketball. The Chicago Sky the is the first team on deck.

Sun All-Star Jonquel Jones arrived to the game on a hoverboard!

Both teams came out swinging. Jones make her case for league MVP in this game.

The Sky have a lot of UConn flavors. Geno Auriemma was there to watch rookie Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson. Gabby Williams didn’t make the trip because of migraines.

Dolson, now in her 6th WNBA season, had some first half foul trouble.

Still managed to score 8 points in the game and grab 10 rebounds.

This game was tight most of the way. Jones working the boards for 11 rebounds. She also had a game high 27 points. But Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley couldn’t miss. Quigle leading the Sky with 24.

Sun had 10 players get on the board– including Bria Holmes with 11 off the bench. CT had a 14 point half time lead.

The Sun win 100-94. They are back in action when they host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun arena Thursday.