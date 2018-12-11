Sports

Former New Canaan star Zach Allen named Connecticut Player of the Year

(WTNH) - The Walter Camp Football Awards Dinner is next month.

On Monday, the foundation announced its Connecticut Player of the Year.

Former New Canaan star and current Boston College defensive tackle Zach Allen will be given the honor.

The First Team All-ACC selection had six and half sacks this year and will be playing on Sundays next season.

He won two state titles in high school with the Rams.

