NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In and out of jail since he was a teenager, Solomon Maye, a New Haven native turned his life around with boxing.

Maye says the ring has helped him stay out of trouble and start his life over.

Flash forward almost ten years, and Maye is still in the ring – not as a boxer, but as a coach and mentor.

Get ‘Em Boy Boxing in New Haven is building quite a reputation on the local boxing scene. Solomon Maye runs he gym and it’s all business.

“This is not an afterschool program, this is a real boxing gym,” Maye said. “When you come in here, we train to compete.”

Maye has a stable of young boxers that have had a lot of success in the ring. They’ve won Silver Glove titles and bronze medals at the Junior Olympics.

At 13, Maye was kicked out of his home. Over the next 25 years he was in and out of trouble with the law, which included several stints behind bars. Now he wants his young fighters to get the opportunities he never had.

“Even now just talking about the kids, I see me. I see me every time they come through the door,” Maye said. “I look at them and am like, “That would’ve been me if I had proper training.”

And that training is a very hands-on approach – literally. Maye routinely spars with his young fighters, and doesn’t pull any punches.

“I’m not saying it feels good but listen, if they hit me and it hurt, I wouldn’t get in there. I already told them that the minute we get to the ring and you don’t see me in there, that means you’re getting better,” Maye said. “But if you see me keep getting in the ring that means you have more work to do, so me being in the ring motivates them.”

The skills in the ring are important to the kids, but they’re also learning skills that will help them outside the ring.

“Before I wasn’t able to talk to people, I was a little shy, but when I got to this gym coach helped me with my self esteem,” said 10-year-old Amare Foster.

Training will continue through the hot summer months and this fall, they will prepare for nationals in December.

Maye said he’s in this for the long haul, and that he can’t let these kids down.

“If I can share what I did and keep them out of what I went through, I think what I went through was criminal. A 13-year-old shouldn’t go through things like that,” Maye said. “They depend on me to be here, so I gotta be here.”