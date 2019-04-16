Sports

Former NHL star apologizes for crossing picket line

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A former NHL star is apologizing for crossing a picket line to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket where workers are on strike.

Former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said "Shame on you."

Related Content: Stop and Shop workers go to sixth day on strike

Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island went on strike last week over what they say is an unfair contract proposal.

Bourque, a 22-year member of the NHL players' union, apologized on Twitter.

He said he had a "medical condition that I was preparing for" and "mistakenly crossed the picket line." He promised to walk the picket line in solidarity with Stop & Shop workers once his medical issue is resolved.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center