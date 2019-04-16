Former NHL star apologizes for crossing picket line
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A former NHL star is apologizing for crossing a picket line to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket where workers are on strike.
Former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said "Shame on you."
Related Content: Stop and Shop workers go to sixth day on strike
Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island went on strike last week over what they say is an unfair contract proposal.
Bourque, a 22-year member of the NHL players' union, apologized on Twitter.
He said he had a "medical condition that I was preparing for" and "mistakenly crossed the picket line." He promised to walk the picket line in solidarity with Stop & Shop workers once his medical issue is resolved.
