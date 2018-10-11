Sports

Former Notre Dame Hockey Coach has new job

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Former Notre Dame of West Haven Hockey Coach Tim Belcher has a new job.

Belcher is the new Head Coach at Hamden Hall.

He spent the last five years with the Green Knights and was 58-36-5, won a lot of games.

Congrats to Coach Belcher and the Hornets.  

 

 

