Former Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy dies at 68 after 13 year battle with cancer

BOSTON, Mass. (MULTIPLE SOURCES) — Jerry Remy, a former Red Sox Second Baseman, and acclaimed broadcaster, has died.
Remy, who was 68, died Saturday after battling cancer for 13 years. He was first diagnosed in 2008 and had gone through various treatments since. As a four-time cancer survivor, Remy was open about his health to the public. He battled with depression and smoking cigarettes as well, and he would urge his following to stop smoking in many broadcasts.
He partook in a leave of absence from broadcasting on August 4 to prioritize cancer treatment.
Remy was a true icon in the Red Sox community. He first started playing for the Red Sox in the late 1970s, and stayed with the team for seven seasons. He later branched out into the world of game announcing, where he called for Red Sox games. He was a valued part of the New England Sports Network for three decades, and his knowledge and charm were cherished by many.
He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.