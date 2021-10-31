Former Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy dies at 68 after 13 year battle with cancer

BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 31: NESN Broadcaster and former Boston Red Sox Jerry Remy waves to the crowd at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox Victory Parade around Boston on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. (MULTIPLE SOURCES) — Jerry Remy, a former Red Sox Second Baseman, and acclaimed broadcaster, has died.

Remy, who was 68, died Saturday after battling cancer for 13 years. He was first diagnosed in 2008 and had gone through various treatments since. As a four-time cancer survivor, Remy was open about his health to the public. He battled with depression and smoking cigarettes as well, and he would urge his following to stop smoking in many broadcasts.

He partook in a leave of absence from broadcasting on August 4 to prioritize cancer treatment.

Remy was a true icon in the Red Sox community. He first started playing for the Red Sox in the late 1970s, and stayed with the team for seven seasons. He later branched out into the world of game announcing, where he called for Red Sox games. He was a valued part of the New England Sports Network for three decades, and his knowledge and charm were cherished by many.

Absolutely crushed to hear of the passing of Jerry Remy. His voice was like comfort food for all of us in Red Sox Nation, in good times and bad. He & Don Orsillo could make even the most unwatchable of games effortlessly entertaining. Godspeed, sir, and thanks for all the smiles. pic.twitter.com/j8vqYY5Ktv — Red (@SurvivingGrady) October 31, 2021

Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Jerry Remy. His voice was the soundtrack to so many incredible memories. I will never forget the kindness that he treated me with over the last 14 years. This one hurts. He fought one hell of a fight. Rest in peace, Jerry. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 31, 2021

He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.