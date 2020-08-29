Former UConn great, NBA star Clifford Robinson dies at 53

(WTNH) — Legendary NBA basketball player and former University of Connecticut Huskies basketball star Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53, according to ESPN.
He played four seasons at UConn, averaging over 15 points and 6 rebounds a game. Robinson was named to the All-Big East team twice in those four years. His jersey number, 00, was retired in 2007.
Robinson also played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Pheonix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the New Jersey Nets.
The UConn Men’s Basketball team confirmed the news Saturday on social media, mourning the loss of their former teammate:
A former teammate of Robinson is also responding to the tragic news:
Web Extra: Sports Team 8 Time Machine: Cliff Robinson (2016)