Former UConn Husky Kemba Walker heading to the Celtics according to reports.

Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker answers a question during end of season interviews for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

BOSTON MA (WTNH) — Former University of Connecticut basketball player Kemba Walker is joining the Boston Celtics according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting that Walker, who is now with the Charlotte Hornets, will sign a four-year deal worth up to $141 million, according to his agent.

The 29-year old Walker led the Huskies to the 2011 national title and then became the 9th overall pick in the NBA draft and went to Charlotte that year where he has been for his eight seasons. During that time he averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.