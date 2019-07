The University of Hartford did pretty well when they hired former UConn star Jen Rizzotti as women’s basketball coach.

UHart Athletic Director Mary Ellen Gillespie went back to the “Geno tree” on Wednesday, as she hired former Husky Morgan Valley to replace Kim McNeill who left for East Carolina.

Morgan a 2004 UConn grad, most recently an assistant coach at Arizona which won the women’s NIT this season.

