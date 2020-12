(WTNH) — Former University of Connecticut basketball player Maya Moore is getting a big honor. She is being named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Inspiration of the Year’.

The announcement was made during their awards ceremony Saturday night.

Moore paused her WNBA career to fight for criminal justice reform. She played a major role in the release of Jonathon Irons, who was wrongfully convicted.

Moore was chosen out of four athletes nominated for bringing much-needed optimism to the world.