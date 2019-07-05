Former UConn star player Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx tip off with CT Sun on Saturday

(WTNH) — What a start its been to Napheesa Colliers WNBA career. On Saturday, the former UConn All-American gets to play in front of the CT crowd again.

Collier and the Minnesota Lynx just wrapped up practice at the Mohegan Sun Arena where they’ll play the CT Sun.

The rookie has made a smooth transition from college ball to the pro level, and she’s making it look easy.

Collier has started every game. Leads the Lynx in minutes played, third in scoring, second in rebounding and first in steals per game. The CT fan base will miss her as a Husky.

Speaking of, the CT Sun will try to snap a three game losing streak. Curt Millers team still unbeaten at home. Surrounded by so many great players, veteran Shekinah Stricklen kind of flies under the radar.

Her coach and teammates say she’s more than just a three point shooter. Strickland understands her role- space it out and and knock down shots.

Sun and Lynx tip Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mohegan Sun.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.