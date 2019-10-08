Four Connecticut Division I Hockey teams to compete in inaugural Ice Festival tournament

(WTNH) — Mark your calendars; four Division I collegiate hockey teams will face off in the first-ever Connecticut Ice Festival Tournament.

The Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart University, UConn, and Yale hockey teams will contend in a two-round, four game tournament on January 25th-26th 2020 at the Webster Bank Arena.

Game Schedule for January 25th 4:00 p.m. – QUINNIPIAC vs. UCONN 7:30 p.m. – SHU vs. YALE



Game Schedule for January 26th 3:30 p.m. – Consolation game 7:00 p.m. – Championship game



The weekend will also include seminars and clinics for youth and high school hockey players.

