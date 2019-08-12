Friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex drops lawsuit over home invasion

ATLANTA (AP) — A friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend has dropped a lawsuit against the Buffalo Bills running back.

Elizabeth Donald is a childhood friend of Delicia Cordon. Donald was with Cordon during a violent home invasion in July 2018 at a house near Atlanta owned by McCoy.

Donald sued McCoy and his personal assistant Tamarcus Porter. She claimed McCoy had Porter change the security system and didn’t give Cordon access to it, leaving her unprotected. The suit said that made him liable for the attack.

Lawyers for Donald, McCoy and Porter said in a filing in May they were trying to settle the case. A lawyer for Donald on Thursday filed a document dismissing the case without providing any further details.

A lawsuit filed by Cordon against McCoy and Porter remains pending.