Game 1 Saturday as Red Sox play defending champs Astros in ALCS

(WTNH) - After holding off the rival New York Yankees in a thrilling 9th inning during game 4 of the ALDS, the Boston Red Sox punched their ticket to the next round to take on the Houston Astros.

Boston held off a late rally from New York and clung to a 4-3 lead as infielder Eduardo Núñez fielded a dribbler and fired the ball to a sprawling Steve Pearce at first for the final out.

The Red Sox have home field advantage over the defending champions, with the first two games of the best-of-seven series being played at Fenway Park.

The ALCS schedule can be viewed below:

Game Date Location Time 1 Oct. 13 Fenway Park 8:09 p.m. 2 Oct. 14 Fenway Park 7:09 p.m. 3 Oct. 16 Minute Maid Park TBD 4 Oct. 17 Minute Maid Park TBD 5* Oct. 18 Minute Maid Park TBD 6* Oct. 20 Fenway Park TBD 7* Oct. 21 Fenway Park TBD

*if necessary