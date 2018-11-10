Game of the Week: Amity rolls away against Hamden

The Amity Spartans looking to move over the 500 mark as they travel to upset minded Hamden.

Amity with the early 12-0 lead, but the green dragons come back! Keon gathers up the middle.

He gets to the outside and takes it deep into Spartans territory as Hamden would cut the Amity lead to 12-6

But the Spartans would grind it out. Quarterback Jamie Lobstine with the Quarterback keeper.

Amity would go up 26-12 at the half.

Related Content: Game of the Week: Hamden High gets ready to play Amity

During the 2nd half, Amity put the game in running back Michael Young’s hand and he delivers.

Young up the middle his third touchdown of the game. Young with the two point conversion as well Spartans lead it 34-20.

Young isn’t done. This time he takes it to the outside for his fourth touchdown of the game as Amity wins it 46-26.