Game of the Week: Ansonia beats Woodland

It’s not often that two undefeated teams meet this late in the season but that is what happened tonight.

This is a big Naugatuck Valley League battle.

7-0 woodland looking for the upset of also 7-0 and perennial powerhouse ansonia

Hawks aren’t done. This time Bulinski rolls out…fires to Jason Palmieri who races down the sidelines and is knocked out just short of the goal line.. woodland scores to go up 14-0.. upset maybe.

Well the Chargers have other ideas..still 1st down 14-8 Shykeem Harmon scoops up the punt back the other way. He breaks a couple of tackles and there he goes down the sidelines for the score.

Ansonia takes a 15-14 lead that was the score at the half.

The fog rolls in and you can barely see coach Tom Brockett and the Ansonia sideline.

Third quarter, Shykeem at it again as he walks in for the touchdown 21-14 Ansonia.

Even when things go wrong they go right.

Quarterback Sheldon Schuler bumps into Harmon..no problem. Sheldon goes to the right and takes it in for the touchdown36-14 ansonia. Chargers win it 36-20. to go to 8-0.

