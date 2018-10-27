Game of the Week: Cromwell/Portland gets OT win over Valley Regional

In what has turned into a really good rivalry the last few years, Valley Regional/Old Lyme hosted Cromwell/Portland in another great game Friday night.

The panthers come in off a loss at Old Saybrook, while the warriors are unbeaten. Cromwell had the momentum early. Bryan Lockwood the second of his two touchdowns on the day.

The panthers went up 14-0, but the home team fought back, quarterback Ryan Santos scrambled. It looks like he is going to take it in, but the ball is punched out. Jason O’brien is ‘johnny on the spot’ to recover it. O’brien with two TDs as the warriors come back to tie it at 14-all.

We go to ovetime tied at 14 – 3rd and goal for Bryce Karstetter. He calls his own number for the touchdown. 21-14 Cromwell.

Last chance for Valley. Santos hands off to O’brien, but his pass falls incomplete.

Cromwell/Portland hands Valley Regional/Old Lyme its first loss of the season 21-14 the final.