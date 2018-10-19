Game of the week: Oxford vs. Seymour

News 8 visits Seymour High School to capture the rousing excitement for the big football game Friday night against their Oxford rivals.

Friday’s face off on the field is pitting two long-lasting rival teams – the Seymour Wild Cats against the Oxford Wolverines, and players and students alike couldn’t be any more ecstatic.

Seymour High School is beaming with an exciting atmosphere from both the team and school community. The contagious school spirit can hopefully bring them to the victory they want so badly.