Game of the Week: Southington wins a wild one against New Britain Video

WTNH - Our game of the week this week features a couple of undefeated team, Southington and New Britain Two schools with a ton of tradition and looking to improve to a perfect 5-0.

The golden hurricanes have a great ground game, while the blue knights a tremendous aerial attack.

Late 1st half 12-7 New Britain, the Golden Hurricanes switch it up going to the air. Tahje Yopp to Day-Shawn Clark for the touchdown.

The extra points was no good 18-7 New Britain. The Blue Knights don't quit. Fourth quarter down 18-14. Quarterback Jacob Drena finds Jacob Flynn open over the middle 21 yards for the score and Southington goes up 21-18.

New Britain comes right back down the field. Yopp will scramble getting to the outside and taking it in to give New Britain a 24-21 lead as the extra point was missed.

But the Golden Hurricanes left a minute 34 on the clock...too much time for the Blue Knights...Drena with the hand off to Tanner Larosa. He takes it up the middle for the four yard touchdown.

The blue knights win a wild one

27 to 24...

After the game, Bob Rumbold talked to the victors.

