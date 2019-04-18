Gardner gets grand slam ball back from Greenwich teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) and New York Yankees Brett Gardner watch Gardner's grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) and New York Yankees Brett Gardner watch Gardner's grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WTNH) - The Yankees' Brett Gardner is getting to keep the ball he knocked out of the park on his 100th home run.

The New Haven Register reports (https://bit.ly/2UKSFK0) 16-year old Will Clemens of Greenwich who caught the ball at last night's game against the Boston Red Sox decided to give it back to the Yankees outfielder.

In return for his act of kindness, he and three of his friends got their own signed ball autographed by Gardner and they will be getting a tour of the clubhouse.