Gardner gets grand slam ball back from Greenwich teen

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Yankees' Brett Gardner is getting to keep the ball he knocked out of the park on his 100th home run.

The New Haven Register reports (https://bit.ly/2UKSFK0) 16-year old Will Clemens of Greenwich who caught the ball at last night's game against the Boston Red Sox decided to give it back to the Yankees outfielder. 

In return for his act of kindness, he and three of his friends got their own signed ball autographed by Gardner and they will be getting a tour of the clubhouse. 

