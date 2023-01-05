(WTNH) — UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, will miss the team’s game against the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday night, according to UConn officials.

This is the fourth game Auriemma has missed this season due to feeling unwell. He was also not in attendance at the Jan. 3 game against the Butler Bulldogs.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma stated. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

In Auriemma’s place, associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties, according to UConn. She is 16-0 in Auriemma absences.