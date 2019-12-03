Giants well aware of losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Stars Blake Treinen, Aaron Sanchez and Addison Russell became free agents along with current Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez when their teams failed to offer 2020 contracts Monday rather than make them eligible for salary arbitration.

Baltimore, faced with a similar decision, traded second baseman Jonathan Villar to Miami, which claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay.