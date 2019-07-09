Girls Junior PGA Championship comes to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–For the first time ever, a PGA Championship comes to Connecticut.

The Girls Junior PGA Championship is in Hartford this week at the newly renovated Keney Park Golf Course. The 144 golfers hair from 35 states and seven countries.

“You’re gonna see the next generations of stars here,” said Tom Hantke, executive director of Connecticut Section PGA. “Girls and boys alike will be awestruck by the talent they see here.”

That talent came from far and near — there are five Connecticut natives in this championship, including Maisie Filler from Bloomfield.

“It’s really fun, I’ve played this course before,” said Filler. “It’s really close to home and it’s great to play this course with so many great girls.”

Filler started golf young, and Hantke says if you have kids, this is the perfect opportunity to pique their interest in golf. “I don’t think there’s a better way to introduce them to the game to get out there and walk 9 holes, you’re never gonna get that opportunity to get that close.”

The Girls Junior PGA Championship at Keney Park Golf Course runs through July 12. Admission for spectators is free.

