Girls Junior PGA: spotlight on Bloomfield native Maisie Filler

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH)–144 of the best female golfers in the world are in Hartford this week, all taking part in the 44th Girls Junior PGA Championship.

The event is now thru Friday at Keney Park Golf Course. The first group teed off just after 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Five of the golfers are from Connecticut, including Bloomfield’s Maisie Filler; She fired a one over 71 Tuesday.

Filler grew up in Bloomfield but goes to high school in Florida.

The rising senior decided she wanted to play golf year round and you can’t do that here.

Filler’s playing really well and recently announced that she will be attending the University of Florida.

Always great to be back on a course so close to home.

“It’s really fun, I’ve played this course before and it’s really close to home,” Filler said.

She added, “I grew up playing at Hartford Golf Club, my oldest sister plays golf, she played in college, my dad plays, my mom plays so it was kind of a natural start. you had no choice, you had to play.”

Filler is pretty superstitious when she’s on the course; she uses a four leaf clover as a ball marker and has four leaf clover on all of her balls.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.