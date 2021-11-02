Simone Biles to visit CT in Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs her floor routine during the women’s artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH)– Some of the best gymnasts in the U.S. are teaming up with the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, to headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in Hartford on Tuesday.

The show brings all the excitement of a gymnastics competition to hometown arenas nightly as each gymnast performs some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos, and social media interactions.

The Gold Over America Tour will stop in Hartford at the XL Center on Tuesday and will head over to the Western Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday. If fans purchase the Gold Squad Premium Upgrade, they will have an opportunity to dance in the show’s finale with all the gymnasts.

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” said Biles. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

Biles with be joined by her teammates, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, and MyKalya Skinner. The show will visit 35 North American cities during the fall season, and end in Boston on Nov. 7.

To sign up for more information about tickets, VIP packages, and a chance to participate in the show finale, go to GoldOverAmericaTour.com.

