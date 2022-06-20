CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Travelers Championship week and the world’s best golfers are arriving in Connecticut to play for the 2022 title. It is a great field that includes one of Connecticut’s own — Milford’s Ben James.

The 19-year-old amateur teed it up Monday in a Pro-Am at the TPC River Highlands.

James, a recent graduate of Hamden Hall, received a sponsor’s exemption into the tournament. He has a full ride to play at the University of Virginia this fall.

The golfer told recently News 8 he is grateful for the opportunity to play against a loaded field but he’s not just happy to be there.

“I mean I’ll be nervous, that’s just life but I’m gonna be ready… if I can just dial in my game and get off to a good start, it should be a good week,” he said.

“I’m going to have all my friends from school, family and just everyone come out and support and that’s awesome,” James said. “It’s going to be a great experience rubbing right next to the best guys in the world. The field’s great and we’ll see what I’m going to be good at and see what I need to work on, for sure,” James said.

James will play a practice round Tuesday plus another Pro-Am round Wednesday. The real golf starts Thursday.

“I’m there to win… I’m there, I’ve been playing great golf,” James said. “I’m not going to be there to make the cut, I’m there to compete and do the best I can and go win.”