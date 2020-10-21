2020 Travelers Championship generates over $1.6 million for charity

Dustin Johnson reacts after sinking his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s Traveler’s Championship was a TV-only ordeal, but that didn’t stop the generous donations to benefit local charities from pouring in.

The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday the 2020 tournament generated more than $1.6 million for 115 local charities through its corporate sponsors, including Travelers.

Independent non-profit 4-CT was one of the dozens of organizations that received the charitable funds; 4-CT funds statewide COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Travelers Championship has generated over $20 million for at least 750 charities since 2007.

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship. Preparations are now underway for the 2021 championship, set to take place June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.