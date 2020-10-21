2020 Travelers Championship generates over $1.6 million for charity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s Traveler’s Championship was a TV-only ordeal, but that didn’t stop the generous donations to benefit local charities from pouring in.
The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday the 2020 tournament generated more than $1.6 million for 115 local charities through its corporate sponsors, including Travelers.
Independent non-profit 4-CT was one of the dozens of organizations that received the charitable funds; 4-CT funds statewide COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Travelers Championship has generated over $20 million for at least 750 charities since 2007.
Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship. Preparations are now underway for the 2021 championship, set to take place June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.