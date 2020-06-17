Chez Reavie, Jordan Spieth & Marc Leishman commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie hits off the ninth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Three former champions are returning to compete in this year’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

Defending champion Chez Reavie, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and 2012 winner Mac Leishman have all committed to play in the golf tournament.

“Tournament champions become part of the Travelers Championship family, and we’re always happy to see them return. Chez, Jordan and Marc all have great memories from their winning weeks at TPC River Highlands, so I know they’re looking forward to coming back. And we’re looking forward to having them here,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Reavie will make his 10th appearance at the tournament after he had a record setting week last year, making it his second PGA TOUR victory.

Jordan Spieth drives off the tenth tee during the Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)

Spieth is an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR, and won the tournament in 2017. He’ll be making his fourth straight appearance at the TPC River Highlands.

Marc Leishman, of Australia, smiles after putting on the fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Leishman has five major PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 Travelers Championship. He’ll be making his 10th appearance in the tournament.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, but due to coronavirus, it’ll be a TV-only event.

For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.